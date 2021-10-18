Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance on the Inside Track

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

SSGA is committed to the overall growth and economic prospertiy of Springfield and Sangamon County. As part of that effort, we are developing tools and resources to assist our businesses with attracting and retenting of top talent.

Recruiting new talent requires a lot of effort from an employer. Most times, the individual being recruited has to consider career opportunities for others in their family (spouses, partners, children etc.) when making a decision to accept a new job and move to a new community.

SSGA would like to help facilitate connections for the partners and family members of individuals considering an employment offer at one of our local businesses.

Inside Track is a BRAND NEW web-based portal that will allow local human resource professionals to post the resumes and experiences of individuals that may be relocating due to someone in their family considering a career position in Springfield and Sangamon County.

We believe that Inside Track will be a useful tool for helping our businesses attract and retain top talent in Springfield and Sangamon County.

