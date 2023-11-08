Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Traveling just got easier with a new option that’s coming soon to Springfield, Illinois. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, President and CEO, Ryan McGrady joins us with the most up-to-date information about Breeze Airways coming to Springfield. Plus, we hear from Ken Boule, Deputy Executive Director of The Springfield Airport Authority.

Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance is committed to pursuing economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois. Having robust passenger air service is one of many components needed to create a good quality of life for people living in Springfield, and SSGA’s collaborations with partners like the Springfield Airport Authority is one of many ways they can continue to grow the economy of the community.

Breeze Airways recognizes that Springfield is an outstanding location to grow their business. They announced that Springfield, IL will be the latest city to join its growing national network. Breeze will offer twice-weekly service to Orlando and Tampa, starting December 1 and December 4 with an introductory fare of $49 one-way.

The new route to Orlando will be served on Mondays and Fridays, switching to Wednesdays and Saturdays on January 10, while the route to Tampa will be served on Mondays and Fridays. The introductory fare is available for purchase now through April 30.

Breeze serves 37 cities and more than 150 seasonal and year-round routes across the country. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.



Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance

http://www.thriveinspi.org

http://www.facebook.com/ThriveInSPI