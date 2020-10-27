Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance helps business ‘Thrive in SPI’

While Covid-19 has hit many families and businesses and communities hard, the Springfield area is primed and ready for growth and expansion. In fact, according to Business Insider, Springfield is the #1 city to live in America after the pandemic ends.

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance is committed to working with all sectors of the community to encourage long-term growth and be the connector between businesses to help them find the resources they need to grow and thrive. SSGA is launching “Thrive In SPI” to encourage community pride…with the ultimate goal of also spurring economic growth and prosperity throughout the region.

