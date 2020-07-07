Springfield hosting art classes for budding cartoonists

July 6th through August 29th, the Springfield Art Association is hosting classes for young cartoonists-in-training. The classes are led by cartoonist William Norris at the MG Nelson Gallery.

William is a life-long fan of comic books and all things comic book related. He’s been drawing comics for as long he can remember and jumped at the chance to teach and share his love for comics with students at SAA. It doesn’t matter what style, genre, period or format, Will is always reading and drawing. He strongly encourage students to create their own characters and stories because that’s where all great comics start.

For more details, please visit the Springfield Art Association website or visit them on Facebook.