Springfield home to largest downstate, producer-only farmers market

The award-winning Old Capitol Farmers Market has been overseen by Downtown Springfield Inc. (DSI) since 1999. The most popular Market in Central Illinois (and largest downstate producer-only Market) has been voted Best Reason to Go Downtown, Best Farmers Market, Best Public Art, & Best Free Entertainment.

The Market supports small farms and local growers by providing an open air venue to sell their goods in the heart of the Springfield. The Market strengthens the local economy by providing the public access to fresh, healthy foods at reasonable prices, while supporting budding entrepreneurs. It has launched numerous successful brick and mortars including Custom Cup, Buzz Bomb Brewing, and Three Twigs Bakery. The Market also encourages healthy lifestyles, celebrates the diversity presented by farmers and makers, and serves as a community gathering place.

The Old Capitol Farmers Market’s summer season runs run May 12 – October 30 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00-12:30 at 4th and Adams in downtown Springfield.

https://www.downtownspringfield.org/old-capitol-farmers-market/