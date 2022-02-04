Springfield Art Association to display Central Illinois Scholastic Exhibition

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Betsy Dollar, Executive Director of Springfield Art Association, joins us to feature the Central Illinois Scholastic exhibition taking place in their gallery.

Central Illinois Scholastic Competition

January 29 – February 26

The winners of the Mid-Central Illinois Region of Scholastic Art and Writing art competition will be on display in the M.G. Nelson Family Gallery during open hours.

​

The show features art work from students in grades 7-12 from a variety of schools across central Illinois.