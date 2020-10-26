Springfield Art Association raffling 6×6 artwork for charity

Your chance to win incredible artwork from one of a number of local artists is coming soon from the Springfield Art Association. The organization’s 6×6 Art Raffle is being held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the M.G. Nelson Family Gallery on SAA’s main campus in Springfield. However, tickets for the event will go on sale on November 5th. Tickets are 2 for $5, 5 for $10 or 11 for $20 and are available here:

https://www.springfieldart.org/6×6.html

Artists of all ages, all skill levels, and all media were invited to create work on 6×6 inch canvases provided by the gallery or made their own 3D creations. You do not need to be present to win.

SAA – 700 North 4th Street
​Springfield, IL 62702

