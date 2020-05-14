Spring trends with Syd & Sadie’s Boutique

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking in with Sydney Rueck, Owner of Syd & Sadie’s Boutique, to see how her small business is handling the shut down and check out a few spring trends.

Here’s more from Sydney:

We are located downtown Gibson City, surrounded by a lot of different unique shops and food establishments. Perfect place for a fun afternoon date, meet up, or hang out!









We want to make you feel good, confident, and comfortable in what you are wearing. We want to help you, this is our goal. We know that clothing does not mean anything in the long run, but it can make your day, your job, your attitude, etc. With being a mother/daughter owned boutique we have a wide age group, come check us out!











We strive to be different and unique with our store. We work with others because ‘working together works’! We offer a wide range of different ages and sizes. We also like to give back to agriculture as much as we can. In our first 8 months of business we have donated to five FFA chapters and given away two agriculture scholarships. This will be a staple for our business.

102 N Sangamon Ave Gibson City, Illinois