Spring trends with Fira Boutique

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Fira Boutique owner, Anna Ragle, joins us via ZOOM to share how her small business is holding up as well as a few looks at what is trending this spring.

Join the Fira Boutique Facebook Insiders to shop Fira on the go. Tune into their live try-on videos Monday-Saturday at 9am to get the first look at new arrivals. From special promos to exciting giveaways, Fira Boutique Insiders is all about giving back to our customers!

Plus, being an insider gets you a first look at the new website where you can shop online and score a deal with a promo code INSIDER15.