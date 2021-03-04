Spring menu at Punch! Bar and Lounge to debut as well as cocktail delivery program

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Winner of 22 local “Best Of” awards in various categories since opening in July of 2019, we’re excited too have Punch! Bar and Lounge in the CI Kitchen.

Here’s more from Punch! Bar and Lounge:

Craft Cocktails are definitely our focus, but we have a wide range of experience and success in all things bar and restaurant related.

We help people step outside of the box in regards to flavors. Our favorite thing to do is to help someone try something new and enjoy it, when they otherwise would not have had that experience. We try to “solve” people being too picky :).











Spring Menu debuts March 20th.

We have a keen eye for detail. We pay attention to all aspects of our guests’ experience. We have a lot of pride in what we do and it shows in our service and product. We deliver, we do room service for the Hyatt Place, we have created our very own online ordering platform. We like to innovate and create above all else. We change our menu every 3 months with the seasons and use this opportunity to use ingredients that you probably won’t find anywhere else in town.

We would also like to spread the word on our cocktail delivery program.

Punch! Bar and Lounge

217 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820