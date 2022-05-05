Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mattex Service Company offers residential and commercial heating, cooling, plumbing, sewer and electrical services. They are the top-rated service team in East Central Illinois and try to educate those around them on the value of the trades industry.

Here’s more from Mattex:

We are the top-rated heating, cooling, plumbing, sewer and electrical provider in the area. Right now, we are working hard to educate those around us on the importance of having their cooling (air conditioning) systems checked for the warm weather ahead.

Here are some reasons people may not be aware of for key reasons to not skip or delay your A/C maintenance:

Increased energy efficiency (aka lower energy bills)

Prolonged equipment life (aka deferring any costly repairs or replacements)

Preserving equipment warranties (you can void your HVAC warranty by skipping even just one seasonal maintenance check!)

Better air quality (can help with seasonal allergies and the overall health of your home)

There are so many little things that, if not checked and addressed by a licensed professional, can raise your energy bills, shorten the life of your equipment, lead to poorer air quality and even void your manufacturer warranties!

We are the top-rated team in East Central Illinois and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. We are the preferred provider of thousands of Central Illinois customers for their heating, cooling, plumbing, sewer and electrical needs.

We also are an outwardly-focused organization, serving the following charities annually:

703 Project

Judah Christian School

CU at Home

Mahomet Youth Leagues

Community Services Foundation

Piatt County Animal Shelter

Boys and Girls Club

Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership

Shop with a Cop



We’re offering $10 off of an air conditioning maintenance through the end of May.

Your first month free for new monthly maintenance plan members who conduct their A/C maintenance prior to June 1st! Here’s how it works:

$7.50 per month, per piece of equipment being maintenanced

Divides the cost of your maintenance over the course of a year so you can pay as you go

Two spring maintenance checks

15% discount on repairs

Plumbing and electrical discounts

Waived service fees 8am-5pm M-Saturday

Priority scheduling

No payments for the first month

