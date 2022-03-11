Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Make plans now to attend the upcoming “Spring into Wellness” series happening each Saturday in March from 12 to 2 PM at One Main Plaza in downtown Champaign.

Welcome the return of spring and get active by participating in a new, indoor group fitness and wellness series located at 1 E Main Street, #103 in downtown Champaign (the former location of Ko Fusion). Participants can choose to get fit or experience new yoga techniques on Saturdays, March 12, 19 and 26, from 12 to 2 PM.

From 12- 1 PM, take part in a 1-hour group fitness session with personal trainer Matt Rossbach, owner of mLAB fitness. Sessions are open to all and include introductory, bodywork, and regular exercises.

From 1 to 2 PM, experience a new style of yoga with Steve Willette, steward of Living Yoga Center. Sessions are open to all and include breathing techniques, meditation, and Hatha poses.

