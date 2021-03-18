Spring into scrapbooking and crafts with Daisy Lane

Spring has sprung at Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall in Mattoon, and this week they’re taking us on a trip down memory lane. Shrink plastic is used for scrapbooks, cards, and jewelry…and is fun for all ages and can be used by every crafter.

Saturday, March 20
Spring Open House | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

  • Sales on scrapbooking and paper-crafting
  • Great deals on home decor items

For more information, visit Daisy Lane on their website, on Facebook, or visit them in person:

2619 Lakeland Blvd.
Mattoon, IL 61938

