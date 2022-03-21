Piatt County, IL (WCIA) Spring time is the perfect time to start digging into your gardens. A great opportunity to learn from the experts. Master Gardener George Johnston shares more on Piatt County Master Gardeners’ Day.

Piatt County Master Gardeners are hosting Gardeners’ Day, open to the public, on April 2, 2022 at 4-H Memorial Camp by Allerton Park in Monticello.

Please email or call Beth Miglin at 217.762.2191 with questions.

Registration deadline is March 30!

Event Schedule

KEYNOTE – 9:00-9:50am

Creating a Butterfly Eden, Dr. Michael R. Jeffords

The “perfect” butterfly garden involves more than meets the eye! Michael Jeffords, coauthor of Butterflies of Illinois: A Field Guide, will provide tips and clues for making your yard a butterfly haven.

SESSION 1 – 10:00-10:50am

Living with Wildlife in Your Garden, Peggy Doty

Many species of wildlife are welcome visitors to our gardens, but some may wear out their welcome. These animals have adapted to be your neighbor and we inadvertently provide exactly what they need. Property owners have a responsibility to do their part on behalf of the wild things around them. A person doesn’t have to like everything nature has to offer, but as your nearest neighbor, you have the responsibility to understand why it is there and how to deal with it legally or simply enjoy the wild gift as you will learn with Illinois Extension Educator, Peggy Doty.

Grow Something New! Luffa, Artichoke, Ginger, Horseradish, Erin Harper

Learn how to grow something new in your vegetable garden! Join Illinois Extension Educator, Erin Harper, to learn about growing luffa, artichoke, ginger, and horseradish. She will cover planting instructions, basic care, pests, diseases, harvest and storage of these different vegetable crops.

Plants for Pollinators, Ryan Pankau

Pollinator populations across the US are in peril, calling for all gardeners to plant more habitat in support of these hard working animals. Join Illinois Extension Educator, Ryan Pankau, for information you can use to make your gardens more attractive to pollinators. Ryan will cover specific plants that benefit pollinators as well as some simple management practices that can make your garden space more friendly.

SESSION 2 – 11:00-11:50am

Native Trees & Shrubs, Sarah Vogel

Native tree and shrub species are valuable to local ecosystems, but their value is often overlooked in urban settings. Join Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Sarah Vogel to discuss the benefits of natives as well as species and site selection.

Spring Container Gardening, Candice Hart

Come learn the basic skills needed to create a show stopping container garden. We’ll cover container/soil selection, proper container garden care procedures and the best plants for a spring to summer container. State Master Gardener Specialist, Candice Hart, will cover these basics, while giving you the opportunity to create your own container garden to enjoy at home.

Make Mine a Hummingbird Garden, Peggy Doty

Putting out a hummingbird feeder may not be enough to attract and keep hummingbirds coming back to your garden. Learn with Illinois Extension Educator, Peggy Doty, about understanding the true needs and behaviors of these tiny winged gems for a proper hummingbird garden. Capture their attention early and you can enjoy hummingbirds all season.