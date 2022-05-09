Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

At Tricoci University, our teaching approach centers around developing graduates that can surpass industry expectations and make contributions in areas that are important to employers: confidence and knowledge to provide leading edge services, ability to increase revenue through up-selling and retail sales, generating strong client relationships, and using superior sanitation practices.

COSMETOLOGY: The most current, technically precise and versatile education available in the cosmetology training field today.

ESTHETICS: Our curriculum focuses on creating a secure foundation of the scientific building blocks for skin: its function, properties and needs.

BARBER: Our Barbering curriculum focuses on styling, shaving, skin care, and barbershop management.

NAIL TECHNOLOGY/MANICURING: 600 hour curriculum which includes advanced sterilization, advanced nail treatment techniques, and extensive personal and business training.

TEACHER TRAINING: This 3 day per week schedule allows our students to continue to “earn while they learn” to be a teacher.

At Tricoci University, our teaching approach centers around developing graduates that can surpass industry expectations and make contributions in areas that are important to employers: confidence and knowledge to provide leading edge services, ability to increase revenue through up-selling and retail sales, generating strong client relationships, and using superior sanitation practices.To achieve this, we offer the most advanced in educational materials, equipment and facilities to cultivate an engaging learning experience.

If you’re interested in studying or teaching at Tricoci University, please visit: https://www.tricociuniversity.edu/