Spring Break Options in Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring Break in Champaign County

We’re hoping that winter is on its last legs and everyone is gearing up for spring break, which happens in just over a week. If you’re not leaving home, don’t fear. We have plenty of great ideas to making this a fun stay-cation.

To start, Illini Baseball returns to Illinois Field just during spring break on March 20 with games against Iona. These games are free and family friendly and are an excellent way to catch some talented athletes here at home.

Dedicate a day to exploring museums in Champaign County. While students are away, take some time to visit the two museums on the University campus. Spurlock Museum is always a spectacular spot, exploring world history and our shared humanity. Krannert Art Museum is showcasing their new installation, Hive, which offers a spectacular view. Finally, check out Museum of the Grand Prairie with the kids who will have a variety of activities throughout spring break including candle dipping, butter churning, and a civil war activity day.

Let’s hope for spectacular weather during spring break and we can spend some time outdoors. Break out the bikes, pump up the tires and head out on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Start in Urbana and ride out to St. Joe where you can enjoy lunch at a variety of restaurants right off the trail head.

Choose a park or forest preserve to visit during the week. Homer Lake will be offering programming throughout the week of spring break for kids, or head to one off the beaten path like the Sangamon River Forest Preserve. Here they have a variety of hiking trails, opportunities for bird watching and the largest ash tree in the state.

Finally, burn off some energy with some indoor recreation. Elevate Trampoline Park has become a hot spot to literally jump away all of your energy. It’s great for all ages, with different areas intended for young children. The Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center will hold you over until the weather allows for outdoor swimming. Kids love their play area and water slides, and of course their diving boards, while adults can join in a lap swim. The pool will be open 1:30-9pm during the week so you have lots of time to swim!