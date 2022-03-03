Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring Break Ideas in Champaign County



We’ve had a preview of spring weather this week in Champaign County, hopefully putting the snow behind us. With spring break on the horizon, we have some ideas perfect for your staycation.

Break out the Bikes—Let’s hope for spectacular weather during spring break and we can spend some time outdoors. Break out the bikes, pump up the tires and head out on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Start in Urbana and ride out to St. Joe where you can enjoy lunch at a variety of restaurants right off the trail head. Or check out local trails in Mahomet and Rantoul and discover new parks and local businesses.

Go for a Hike—Choose a park or forest preserve to visit during the week. Homer Lake will be offering programming throughout the week of spring break for kids, or head to one off the beaten path like the Sangamon River Forest Preserve. Here they have a variety of hiking trails, opportunities for bird watching and the largest ash tree in the state. If you haven’t been to Sullivan, you can check out the Okaw Bluff Trail that overlooks Lake Shelbyville and features 100 acres of wetland with stands to overlook the waterfowl that visits the area.

Burn off Some Energy—Finally, burn off some energy with some indoor recreation. Elevate Trampoline Park is a hot spot to literally jump away all of your energy. Give rock climbing a try at Urbana Boulders. Courses range in difficulty and are surrounded by a new mural that brings a lot of vibrancy to the space. The Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center will hold you over until the weather allows for outdoor swimming. Kids love their play area and water slides, and of course their diving boards, while adults can join in a lap swim. The pool will be open 1:30-9pm during the week so you have lots of time to swim!

Visit A Museum—Dedicate a day to exploring museums in Champaign County. While students are away, take some time to visit the two museums on the University campus. Spurlock Museum is always a spectacular spot, exploring world history and our shared humanity. Krannert Art Museum is showcasing several exhibits including one on religion, myth, and magic in European prints dating as far back as 1450. Finally, check out Museum of the Grand Prairie with the kids who will have a variety of activities throughout spring break including candle dipping, butter churning, and a civil war activity day.