SpotOn helps customers get better service at restaurants with their technologies

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s lots of ways to use technology to help small businesses capitalize on changes. COVID has caused many restaurants to have labor shortages. Lower staffing levels can be addressed by several of our easy to use products and services in a way that can allow businesses to run better and smoother in spite of lower staffing levels. In fact, properly used, SpotOn’s Restaurant Point of Sale technologies can help restaurants of all sizes serve customers better while reducing costs for business owners. Customers can have better experiences even with less servers. Servers can help more guests, earn more tips while reducing wait-times.

SpotOn takes several technologies and integrates them with card processing to help businesses and customers do more business and have better experiences. If well implemented, SpotOn helps local customers find additional reasons to do business locally and receive better, more streamlined services.

SpotOn offers several restaurant technologies that help customers get better service at restaurants of all kinds. Using cell phones and QR codes and SpotOn’s best in class Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) system along with mobile Point of Sale devices, SpotOn enables customers to have even BETTER experiences even as many restaurants grapple with lower staffing levels.

There are other companies that do some of what SpotOn does. No companies do all the things SpotOn does nor do they integrate the technologies together in as seamless a manner. In addition, with savings & efficiencies SpotOn creates, many times we save businesses money while helping them generate additional revenue at the same time. Even better, they get a local rep, me, Lee Chassy. I’m local and I care about my customers (SpotOn believes that Business is Personal). Finally, SpotOn has FREE 24/7 telephone support where real people answer the phone and help. Many of our competitors done have any live phone support (SQUARE) or actually charge for support if they do answer the phone.

PROMOTION:

SpotOn is offering 2 month free trials with many of our services. SpotOn has no contracts or long term obligations. SpotOn believes we have to earn our merchant’s loyalty every day by helping to provide better guest experiences. Also, SpotOn’s best in class POS systems have several “bundle” deals that are literally THOUSANDS less than many far inferior POS systems. Please contact me at 217-841-2980 or via l.chassy@spoton.com for an appointment so that I can share all the special deals available.

SpotOn

217-841-2980

HQ in San Francisco, local office in Seymour, IL

http://www.SpotOn.com/leechassy