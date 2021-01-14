SpotOn: Helping small businesses forge better relationships with customers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lee Chassy, Regional Manager and Account Executive with SpotOn shares how they help small businesses in central Illinois.

Customer service, helping small and medium sized businesses take advantage of technology that big companies have been using for years. SpotOn and I use information about interactions between customers and local businesses to help them both forge better relationships and do more business together. People seem awed that technology can be friendly and nurturing in support of customer engagement to keep local businesses vital to the community.



Merchants can utilize technology to reduce costs, increase revenue and improve their relationships with their customers. Win/win relationships are possible using information that’s readily available!

SpotOn provides an entire team as well as a local rep to actively pair with merchants to create better engagement with customers. We actually help where most other companies in this space don’t so much to help small and medium sized businesses.

Free trials for several services and deferred up front costs on our Best-in-Class Restaurant POS systems. Adapting to the new normal is no longer a choice. We must survive and thrive.