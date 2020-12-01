SpotOn: Helping businesses stay engaged with customers

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The rising need for contactless payments and contactless methods of doing business. SpotOn uses technology to build customer engagement with local businesses to help them grow and adapt to the changing health environment. I find it very interesting that SpotOn can help small businesses reduce costs and increase revenue using technology once thought to be out of reach and that many thought was too hard to use.

SpotOn and I help businesses stay engaged with their customers and provides customers ways to be better informed about how their favorite businesses are operating during COVID restrictions. SpotOn technology provides contactless payment technology along with ways to safely do business. Many of our technologies readily provide contact tracing to help communities with COVID management and containment.

SpotOn provides a way for customers to connect with their favorite businesses so that the community can support local businesses

SpotOn is providing a FREE contactless card processing machine along with 2 FREE months use of our incredible SpotOn digital marketing platform. No contracts or long-term obligations.

SpotOn of Champaign Urbana Area

(217)841-2980

PO Box 122

Seymour, IL 61875