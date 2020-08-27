Spot On helps local businesses reduce costs and increase customer engagment

With COVID-19, it is more important than ever to communicate effectively with customers. Essentially, Spot On is a merchant processing company that provides tools for local merchants to be more successful by forming tighter bonds with their customers. Most other companies in this space just drop off a machine, but Spot On provides an area representative to help each client. They also provide transparency and best available rates with no “junk fees.”

Using technology to reduce expenses, Spot On increases customer engagement and retention to increase revenue. They supply contactless payment and contactless restaurant technology, digital marketing, and loyalty software…helping small and medium sized businesses be competitive with big box and online stores.

For more information on how Spot On can help your business:

http://spoton.com/leechassy