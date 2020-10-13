Spooky trails, scary stories, and more with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Thursday, October 15 7-8pm

Join us for another event in our special virtual concert series, “Soloists for Suffrage!”

To go along with our newest exhibit, “How Long Must Women Wait? Woman Suffrage and Women’s Rights in Champaign County,” the Museum of the Grand Prairie presents “Soloists for Suffrage!” During this virtual concert series, we will stream intimate concerts featuring talented female solo artists LIVE from the special exhibit space. The concert will stream on the Museum of the Grand Prairie Facebook and YouTube pages.

Help us welcome Lizzie Roehrs! Lizzie’s singing and guitar talents will combine for an entertaining and enjoyable experience. Tune-in to enjoy this talented local artist virtually!

Saturday, October 17

Scary stories and autumn activities await you during a virtual version of this popular fall event! Enjoy the fun traditions of the season virtually, including corn shelling and apple peeling demonstrations, a Q&A with local pumpkin farmers at Crowley Pumpkins, a virtual hayrack ride through beautiful Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve showing it’s gorgeous fall colors, and spooky stories told by a professional storyteller! Tune-in throughout the day to enjoy these virtual activities as they happen live or premiere on our social media pages.

Thursday, October 29, 6:30- 8 p.m.

Online Event

Join us as we host the Illinois Bat Conservation Program for a special presentation via Zoom! Learn about the history and life cycles of the thirteen bat species in Illinois. We will discuss their ecological and economical importance and the threats these bats face. The Illinois Bat Conservation Program is addressing conservation concerns by conducting surveys and presenting research findings. We will talk about what you can do to help bats and their habitats in your own backyard, beyond putting up a bat house.

Recommended for ages 13 and up. Registration required to receive Zoom link.

Spooky Trail at Lake of the Woods

