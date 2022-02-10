Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t forget about your furry friend this Valentine’s Day. Prairieland Feeds has a few ideas for pet owners.

Prairieland Feeds, America’s Country Store, was founded by the local owners, Garry and Lisa Herzog in 1985 because they saw a need for a higher quality selection of pet foods and products than was available through grocery stores and to provide better knowledge on pet nutrition to pet owners. They have now been running Prairieland Feeds for over 36 years and expanded in 2006 to a larger store to provide more products for horse, livestock, and wild bird as well as gifts and children’s toys, Traeger grills and outdoor furniture. They offer ongoing training and educational seminars, like the one we just hosted for backyard chicken owners, at our store on Route 45 in Savoy.



• Prairieland Feeds has lots of products to show your pets some love this Valentine’s Day from homemade Valentine-themed cookies baked by local family bakers to handmade Valentine bandanas! We have high quality treats for cats, dogs, horses, and even backyard chickens!

• Ways to show your pet love: spend time with your pet using interactive toys that help you engage and treats and puzzles to make training fun! You can make a date with your pet by bringing your pet into the store and let them pick out a new toy or treat!

• Valentine gifts for yourself or your loved one are available too! Show others how much you love your pet with a heart shaped paw necklace, or a give a pet-themed gift to your human loved ones like a Warmies neck wrap, a Valentine carpet for your front door, heart-shaped silver jewelry–or even buy a Traeger grill for someone–we have lots to offer!

• Pet Safety: Chocolate is toxic, so keep it away from your pets at this time of year. Also, use pet-safe ice melt to keep from damaging paws.