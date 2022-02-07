Spirit Glass Memorials with Prairie Fire Glass

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Jim Downey has operated a glassblowing studio and art gallery in Monticello for almost 20 years. Today he shares more on the Spirit Glass memorials he can create using ashes.

I do many types of custom orders in addition to memorials, retirement awards, unity ceremony pieces, pendant lighting.

Check out the Prairie Fire Glass Facebook page and you can see by some of the comments/posts that it’s the process as well as the product that makes what I do unique.

Jim Downey Owner, Glass Artist

Prairie Fire Glass

217-762-3332

217 W. Washington St Monticello, IL 61856