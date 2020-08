Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An inspirational love story and an unexpected gem from Canada are available for home viewing this week. Here to review Spinster and The Secret: Dare to Dream are film critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.





Congratulations to the 5 winners of the digital link for the book “The Secret”

Mary Heller

Rachael Reynolds Soucie

Linda Lutchka

Juanita Loschen

Gidget Evans