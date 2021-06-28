Spin your way into fitness with Lindy Gault

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Lindy Gault, Instructor at Fitness Premier, shares details on her spinning class.

I help people get started with spinning + build their cardiovascular fitness and conditioning + experience the benefits of this workout through proper form and effort.

I have 15 years of experience as an instructor and know how to cater to various fitness levels + coach a variety of people. Fitness Premier is the only place in Mahomet that offers spinning.

Spin Class Schedule:

Mondays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 6am

Lindy Gault, Instructor
Fitness Premier
Business/Organization Phone
(217) 850-1021
Business/Organization Address
1706 Patton Dr, Mahomet, IL 61853


https://fitnesspremierclubs.com/locations/mahomet/

