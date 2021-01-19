Spicy Steak Ramen and Birthday Week Specials with Dish Passionate Cuisine

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a Special Week at Dish. It is Colleen Hatton’s Birthday Week, and in honor of her birthday they’re celebrating her favorite dishes on this weeks menu!

Here’s more from Dish Passionate Cuisine:

Plus we are doing something special for this week only, every Family Meal of 4 will be discounted so everyone can help Celebrate this week in Honor of Colleen!

You can order on Facebook or by placing an order online HERE.

Order day of or ahead of time every day Monday-Sunday from 11am-6:30pm we do Curbside Pickup or Free CU/Savoy Deliveries.

Don’t miss out on Colleen’s Favorites this week and show some love and give her a Shout Out on Facebook when you order!

Spicy Steak Ramen

1 lb skirt steak, cut into thin strip

1 Tbsp oil

½ cup hot sauce

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp white vinegar

1 Tbsp minced onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

3 Tbsp brown sugar

2 (3-oz) packages ramen noodles, any flavor

green onions, sliced

Open ramen noodles and discard flavor packets. Cook ramen noodles in boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

While noodles are cooking heat oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add steak and cook until starting to brown.

Add hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, onion, garlic, and brown sugar to skillet. Stir. Reduce heat simmer for 5 minutes.

Add cooked noodles to skillet and toss to coat. Sprinkle with green onion