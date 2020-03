Urbana, IL (WCIA) Here with a diy recipe to satisfy your pasta cravings U of I student chef Justin Smith .

Fresh Pasta Dough

2 whole eggs

4 yolks

3 & 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons of olive oil

Make your reservation for Justin’s Spice Box dinner Nonna’s on Friday, March 27th.

Reservations are available in half-hour time slots at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. Please call 217-333-6520 to reserve your table.