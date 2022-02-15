Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Girls Go For It provides youth empowerment and leadership training that is 100% free for participants. By working with the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Go For It has also arranged for early drop off times (starting at 8:30 a.m.) and late pick-up times (until 5:30 p.m.). This is because both organizations are passionate about reducing as many barriers to entry as possible, so all students can participate if they wish.

Denise and Charles are both experts in youth and community development. Denise coordinates the volunteers for each Girls Go For It program and works with the University of Illinois’ Education 201 class to source volunteers and give future educators real-life experience. She is also an expert in empowering young girls- she knows why we need leadership development and confidence-building programs. Charles Burton is an expert in all challenges facing our local youth today. As the Executive Director of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, he understands that students need mentors, role models, and programs that help them discover their value, confidence, and leadership potential.

The program is from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21st. Many area schools are off that day, but many area businesses are open- so people have to work. This one day program with Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club allows parents to continue working that day while also giving their daughters a fun and empowering experience.

To sign up, they can go to girlsgoforit.com and find the sign-up link.

Girls Go For It

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 418-5515

Business/Organization Address

301 W Green St.

Urbana, IL 61801