Spectra providing gameday food despite lack of gamedays

Spectra, Illinois Athletics, and State Farm Center have announced a new, weekly drive-thru food service. The unique offering has been developed in response to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts and will help raise funds for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Each week Illini fans and community members will have the opportunity to place advance orders of a variety of “game day favorite” menu options, select bulk food items at wholesale prices, and make donations to the Relief Fund. Orders will be available for pick-up each week on Thursday afternoons between 3 and 6 p.m. via a convenient drive thru process in the east circle drive of State Farm Center. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. each Tuesday afternoon for Thursday pick-up.

FAMILY SUMMER MEAL DEAL

BBQ Dry Rubbed Chicken (recipe below)

Frenched Chicken Breast, rubbed with house-made BBQ spice rub, charred over open flame then slow smoked

SERVED WITH:

Black Kettle vegetarian baked beans

Rosemary roasted baby red potatoes

Buttermilk corn crusted griddle biscuits

Garden Berry & Walnut Salad, with fat free raspberry herb vinaigrette

Full order (serves 4-5) $38.00

ALA CARTE ITEMS

Char Grilled Cheeseburger $7.00

Grilled 1/3 pound burger, Cheddar cheese on a fresh baked Crusty Kaiser roll

Beyond Meat Burger $7.00

Plant based burger, Cheddar cheese on a whole wheat bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich $2.50

Warm Bag of Donuts $6.50

Dozen Mini Cinnamon Sugar Donuts with Berry dipping sauce

Oven Fresh Chocolate Chunk Cookies $8.00

Half dozen chocolate chunk cookies, fresh and hot from the oven.

Anyone interested in placing an order can visit StateFarmCenter.com/DriveThru for instructions on how to view the menu each week, browse the available wholesale bulk items and donate. Questions regarding the ordering process or suggestions for menu and/or bulk items can be emailed to Bryce Hamilton.

CHEF TIM’S BBQ SPICE

Paprika 2 1/2 cups

Sugar 1/2 cup

Salt 1/4 cup

Garlic Powder 2 tsp

Onion Powder 1 tsp

Cumin 1/2 tsp

Chili Powder 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper 1/2 tsp

White Pepper 1/2 tsp

Cayenne Pepper 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon dash

Combine all ingredients, store in an airtight container in cool dry place.