Spectra providing gameday food despite lack of gamedays

Spectra, Illinois Athletics, and State Farm Center have announced a new, weekly drive-thru food service. The unique offering has been developed in response to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts and will help raise funds for the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Each week Illini fans and community members will have the opportunity to place advance orders of a variety of “game day favorite” menu options, select bulk food items at wholesale prices, and make donations to the Relief Fund. Orders will be available for pick-up each week on Thursday afternoons between 3 and 6 p.m. via a convenient drive thru process in the east circle drive of State Farm Center. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. each Tuesday afternoon for Thursday pick-up.
FAMILY SUMMER MEAL DEAL
BBQ Dry Rubbed Chicken (recipe below)
Frenched Chicken Breast, rubbed with house-made BBQ spice rub, charred over open flame then slow smoked
SERVED WITH:
Black Kettle vegetarian baked beans
Rosemary roasted baby red potatoes
Buttermilk corn crusted griddle biscuits
Garden Berry & Walnut Salad, with fat free raspberry herb vinaigrette
Full order (serves 4-5) $38.00
ALA CARTE ITEMS
Char Grilled Cheeseburger $7.00
Grilled 1/3 pound burger, Cheddar cheese on a fresh baked Crusty Kaiser roll
Beyond Meat Burger $7.00
Plant based burger, Cheddar cheese on a whole wheat bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich $2.50
Warm Bag of Donuts $6.50
Dozen Mini Cinnamon Sugar Donuts with Berry dipping sauce
Oven Fresh Chocolate Chunk Cookies $8.00
Half dozen chocolate chunk cookies, fresh and hot from the oven.
Anyone interested in placing an order can visit StateFarmCenter.com/DriveThru for instructions on how to view the menu each week, browse the available wholesale bulk items and donate. Questions regarding the ordering process or suggestions for menu and/or bulk items can be emailed to Bryce Hamilton.
CHEF TIM’S BBQ SPICE
Paprika 2 1/2 cups
Sugar 1/2 cup
Salt 1/4 cup
Garlic Powder 2 tsp
Onion Powder 1 tsp
Cumin 1/2 tsp
Chili Powder 1/2 tsp
Black Pepper 1/2 tsp
White Pepper 1/2 tsp
Cayenne Pepper 1/4 tsp
Cinnamon dash
Combine all ingredients, store in an airtight container in cool dry place.