Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Silvercreek Restaurant is ready to treat all Moms with a special menu for the upcoming University of Illinois Mom’s Weekend.

Chef Dwayne is featuring Shrimp & Grits in our CI Kitchen as well as a Vanilla Cheesecake with Lemon Curd & Fresh Berries made by their pastry chef.

There will be an upcoming Empty Bowls Fundraiser hosted at Silvercreek by the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

Be sure to check out the special dinner menu available for University of Illinois Mom’s Weekend.