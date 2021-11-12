Southern Indiana’s Hard Truth Distillery more than worth the trip

Hard Truth Distillery in Southern Indiana is a fall wonderland for the whole family…and more than worth the trip. The Hard Truth Distilling Co. campus, which features the Hard Truth Tours & Tastings Center, features an on-site restaurant, and the Hard Truth distillery on 325 acres of native Indiana forest.

Kids can explore the wooded campus with the guided Get Lost ATV tour & Captain Barker’s Hike ‘N Holler. And adults can enjoy Hard Truth’s craft spirits & Quaff ON!’s beers. The whole family will love the restaurant, new barrel smokehouse, Hard Truth distillery tour, and so much more.

Plus, new this month, their menu features bacon gouda dip, turkey tetrazzini, glazed ham steak, and pumpkin cheesecake.

For more details (or to plan your very own trip) visit the Hard Truth website.