Sounds of the Season with The Other Guys

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Other Guys join us with sounds of the season.

Known for their impeccable musicality and unique brand of humor, The Other Guys are the University of Illinois’ premiere men’s a cappella group. Since their inception during the 1968-1969 school year as a subset of the University of Illinois’ Varsity Men’s Glee Club, The Other Guys have evolved from an amusing diversion to a popular, high profile, international traveling group of goodwill ambassadors. The current group continues to build on the tradition – a tradition characterized by musicianship, comedic spontaneity, and time-honored dignity.

The Other Guys perform at over 100 different venues a year, as well as every Varsity Men’s Glee Club concert. Their resume includes appearing at Chicago’s United Center, Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field, New York City’s famed Gotham Comedy Club, the Broadway production of “Grease,” command performances in Washington, D.C., Google Headquarters, Lucasfilm Inc., Roger Ebert’s 10th Annual Film Festival, copious alumni events throughout the country, numerous shows in Europe and most recently, The Lincoln Center in New York City. Your continued support of this group promotes the continuance of a great tradition that we call The Other Guys.

We are the oldest a cappella group on campus, and the only one that is affiliated with the university. Our growing fan-base paired with the support from the University gives us some pretty spectacular opportunities including just this year, singing with the World-renown King’s Singers, performing at Carnegie Hall, and touring London!

We just had our winter concert on December 6th, but we are always working on new music and prepping for various private/public gigs and concerts!

Simon Tiffin – Music Director

Nic Roman-Ahlgrim – President

Connor Pils – Business Manager

Jake Daniel Patterson – Publicity Manager

Ben Mathew

Omari Moss

Andrew Failma

Brian Pils

Abe Han

Mike Olszowka