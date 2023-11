Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

At ciLiving we are kicking off our Sounds of The Season this year with Rantoul Township High School as they prepare for their Madrigal Dinners and Holiday Concerts.

RTHS is hosting their Madrigal Dinners on December 8th and 9th at 6:00 PM and December 10th at 3:00 PM. The theme of the show this year is loop in time where the king is stuck in a perpetual loop where the days keep repeating itself. Tickets are $15 and due to the main office by tomorrow.