Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We kicked off Sounds of the Season this week on ciLiving and today we’re heading to the high school of Mahomet Seymour. Here now are madrigals from MSHS.



The Annual Mahomet Seymour Madrigals dinners, being catered by Yoder’s Kitchen, are taking place on December 9th and 10th. Tickets must be purchased in advance before or on December 1st.