Sonny’s Pizzeria expands from Sidell into Georgetown

Sonny’s Pizzeria (formerly Sonny’s Corner Cafe) in Sidell, Illinois has just expanded into Georgetown with a brand new location. The expansion is a 3-year plan in the making, culminating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 10th at 4pm.

The new location will offer carry out and drive through and–by month number two–will be offering delivery to Georgetown. In the third month, they will be offering and delivery to Westville as well.

Sonny’s has partnered State farm agent Jenna Wirth to offer a free six-pack of breadsticks to the first 100 orders at the Georgetown this weekend. For more information, visit Sonny’s Facebook page.

WCIA is also offering you the chance to save 50% with a special Frugal Friday deal. Click here to check it out.