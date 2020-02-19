“Sonic The Hedgehog” and “Fantasy Island” on area big screens

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, in a scene from “Sonic the Hedgehog .” (Paramount Pictures/Sega of America via AP)

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The big screen debut of a famous video game character and a tv show adaptation with a twist are on area screens this week. Here to review Sonic The Hedgehog and Fantasy Island is Film Critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Fantasy Island

A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort, this ends up being a wasted opportunity that squanders a potentially intriguing concept. Five different people win a trip to the titular island and soon find out that not all of their wishes should come true. The way these different fantasies intertwine is clever but the film’s tepid third act undercut the intrigue. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 110 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

Sonic the Hedgehog

After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer (James Marsden) must help it defeat an evil genius (Jim Carrey) who wants to do experiments on it. Better than you might expect, this is a surprisingly entertaining movie that never takes itself seriously and buoyed by Marsden’s committed performance. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 99 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.

