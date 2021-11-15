Something You Salon & Spa to host Guest Appreciation Event

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Thursday, November 18, Something You Salon & Spa is gearing up for their biggest show of gratitude yet… The Something You Guest Appreciation event!

We appreciate you!

We hope you’ve felt that over the last few years – not just amidst a global pandemic, but since we opened five-and-a-half years ago! As we enter our sixth holiday season as your salon family, we want to be confident knowing we are showering you with as much joy and gratitude as we can. We’d like to invite you to celebrate what makes Something You so special – you!

Mark your calendars for this year’s Guest Appreciation Day! Spend Thursday, November 18 with the entire Something You team (and a few special guests we’re so excited to share) and enjoy food, drinks, exclusive holiday gift sets & sales, and so much holiday fun!

We’ll have some local friends hanging out with us throughout the day! Apricot Lane Champaign is hosting a pop-up shop from 2pm-6pm, Graze charcuterie boards are creating spreads for us to snack on and enjoy, and we’ll have a bartender making festive cocktails & mocktails from 4pm-8pm! Not to mention, some of the incredible holiday sets we’ve been teasing! We’ve been posting sneak peaks over on our Instagram stories, but I think it’s time we share a few with you!

There will be holiday specials and fun giveaways planned, Buy More Save More offers, exclusive sets from Michelle, and so much more. These won’t be available for purchase on our shelves until Guest Appreciation Day on November 18, so don’t miss it!

Our Something You Customize promotion is only available for a few more days! Swing by before we close on Saturday, November 13 to grab any combination of a standard size shampoo, conditioner, and leave in for 10% off!