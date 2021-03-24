Solving your ENT problems at Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)
The doctors at Gibson Area Hospital provide medical and surgical care for ENT problems from newborn to senior citizens.
Other issues they can help with include:
- Hearing loss
- Ear ringing
- Ear infections
- Nosebleeds
- Difficulty Breathing through the nose
- Runny nose
- Sinus problems
- Tonsillitis
- Sleep apnea
- Cancer of the Head and Neck
- Neck lumps
- Voice and Swallowing problems
Compassionate comprehensive ENT care for the whole family
Gibson Area Hospital ENT Clinic
2177842212
1120 NORTH MELVIN STREET
GIBSON CITY, IL 60936