Fairbury, Ill. (WCIA)

Jeremy Leman, President of Sealtite Insulation & Slabjacking, shares how they can help fix cracks or other issues with your concrete.

We specialize in spray foam insulation and lifting concrete with polyurethane foam.

People find both of these products interesting. I would like to focus mostly on slabjacking (concrete lifting) as our spring season will be starting soon.

We solve many problems, trip hazards, puddles, water draining toward your home, we can lift and stabilize entire foundations, grain bins, etc.

We offer the best service and warranty around. We guarantee your concrete for LIFE, and we stand behind it.

PROMO:

25% off your concrete sealing package if you mention you saw us on WCIA3.

Sealtite Insulation & Slabjacking

855-692-3626

506 West Oak St.

Fairbury, IL 61739