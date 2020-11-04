Solar power more affordable, efficient than ever

Solar Energy is a great way to save money on your energy bill while reducing the Carbon Footprint. Energy prices will keep rising and solar energy is a great way to reduce your costs because you are producing your own electricity.

The first thing Edelman does is determine if solar is right for you. Once they determine a location to put your array, they determine the size…based on your energy usage. The Government is pushing for 50% of the energy used in 2035 to be “Green” Energy and solar is one way to help.

There are not a lot of businesses that deal with solar in the state. Some will install…but very few can take you from the beginning of the process to the end. For more information, visit them below:

Edelman Inc.

3302 N. Mattis Avenue Champaign

http://edelmaninc.com