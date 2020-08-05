“Soft Washing” Options with Excel Eco Clean

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are an exterior “soft washing” company. Most people are familiar with “pressure or power washing” but don’t know the difference. They are in fact polar opposites. With “soft washing” we make amazing transformations on peoples homes and businesses!

We clean virtually all outdoor surfaces, including roofs, siding, brick, decks, patio’s, fencing, concrete and more. Soft washing is safe and has long lasting results.

We are a “green” company, all our products are 100% biodegradable and we are also solar powered.
Our process is designed specifically to prevent damage to landscaping.

Excel Eco Clean
640 Castle Dr
Charleston, IL 61920

