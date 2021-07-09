Soft washing options with Excel Eco Clean, Inc.

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Greg Badger, shows us first hand how his company can make your home clean and sanitized with their soft washing services.

Here’s more from Excel EcoClean:

We are an exterior “soft washing” company servicing both residential and commercial structures in central Illinois. Soft washing is the safe alternative to pressure or power washing. We are able to clean almost all outside surfaces including roofs, siding, brick, decks, fencing, flat concrete and more. We can even do playground sanitizing! We do this without pressure and therefor our processes are safe for all surfaces, unlike power washing that is very damaging.

Our results last 4 to 6 times longer and we use just 1/3 of the amount of water.

All of our cleaning solutions are 100% biodegradable (in just 20 days or less) and very eco friendly.

We have a lot of experience with specialty projects such as Cedar Shake roofing and Slate roofing.

Mold, bacteria, algae, fungus, moss and anything else mother nature can come up with are the very things that we eliminate making your home or commercial space a much healthier place. We help you protect your investment and maintain curb appeal.

Plants and landscaping is the most common question. Our equipment and processes are designed to protect the plants. We have a 5 step process to protect the home and plants that includes hydrating and diluting and ends with a proprietary plant wash solution that neutralizes and also fertilize the plants.

How long does it last? – We are actually sanitizing the surfaces, so you get a very long lasting clean. The molds, algae and bacteria are all airborne and when you have a clean and sanitized surface they have to start over from scratch. Sometimes you can get up to 5 years of clean. Of course Mother Nature always wins in the end!

How about pets? – Our system and solutions are safe for pets and children.

Who is going to show up to do the work? – All of our staff have been thoroughly background checked by “The Seal.com”. We all wear a company badge that shows when our checks expire. Your safety is our priority!

Do we have insurance? – Yes, we are fully insured and are happy to have our insurance company send you proof.

We use true Soft Washing equipment. Others that claim to be soft washing are actually using modified pressure washing equipment. We clean at 60 to 70 psi or just over garden hose pressure, but the other companies are actually cleaning at 500 psi or higher and can still be damaging to many surfaces. We are a “5 Star Company” with Softwash Systems which is a world wide group of companies that all networked together. Through Softwash Systems we offer a 5 year warranty for roof cleaning. It is a warranty that is transferable to the next owner too.

All of our staff have had extensive training and have passed certification exams, and we have a system for continuing education.

Since July is the vacation season, and this year people are finally able to get away again, we anticipate a bit of a summer lull, so for July we have a “Summer Special” Savings of 10%.

Excel Eco Clean, Inc.

Business/Organization Phone

217-345-9595

http://www.excelecoclean.com