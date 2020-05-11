Sock Ball with Unofficial ciLiving PE teachers, John & Wade

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Unofficial ciLiving PE Teachers, John Lubinski and Wade Rogers, join Heather to play a fun game of sock ball!

My whole thing is how can I get the kids up and moving, get the families involved and still make it fun.

We have lots of games and activities… this one is a fun little competition!

Equipment needed:

1 shoe/person

1 sock ball/person

1 bucket

Directions:

Competitors stand from designated hitting line (for our ciGame well stand about 5 feet away)

On “Go,” competitors have 1 minute to hit the sock ball into the bin as many times as possible (we will play for 30 seconds)

if you make it you get 1 point. If you miss, retrieve the sock ball, head back to the hitting line and try again.

underhand strikes only

Modifications:

bigger or smaller bin

Move line closer or further away

opposite hand striking

Follow John and Wade on YouTube and Facebook for other fun workouts and games!