Social Security and Your Retirement

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Social Security is something our grandparents and many of our parents can count on in their retirement. But for younger people that may not be the case. More baby boomers will retire in the next 15 years leaving a smaller group of workers paying social security payroll taxes. Today’s Your Dime Sponsor Rooted Wealth Advisors explains how to make the most of your social security benefits.

Social security and the changes with it have been a big topic lately. Here is why it may look different today and for years to come.

Status of Social Security

Number of retired workers is projected to double in 50 years

People are living longer

National Birthrate is low

By 2035 payroll taxes and other income will pay only 80% of program costs. (The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance Trust Funds)

Here are ways can those who may fall under these categories can prepare.

Timing Your Distribution Benefits

Dependent on Retirement Age

Working up to full retirement age may increase benefits and accrue higher gains – Full retirement age depends on year you were born (1943-1954 = 66) (1955-1959 = +2 months) (1960 or later = 67)

Consider Spouse Options

Divorced

Widowed

Your job may affect benefits.

Preparing For Retirement Income

Income Sources

3 Ways to Supplement Social Security Benefits

Employer-defined benefit plans

Work Earning

Savings and investments

Factoring in costs during retirement (healthcare, insurance, etc.)

Connect with Rooted Wealth Advisors here.

Call 855-955-3688