Join the Champaign County Humane Society on the patio with your pooch for Pups n Pints this Sunday, June 12th from 2PM-5PM. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Champaign has chosen to make CCHS the beneficiary to their monthly dog friendly social. CCHS would love to see you out there with your 4 legged friend!

Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

1911 E Main Street, Urbana IL 61802