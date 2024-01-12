CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nature lovers, get ready for an exciting winter adventure as Champaign County Forest Preserves District (CCFPD) kick off this year’s Snowflake Search, starting next week. We have some delightful surprises in store to make this snowy season thrilling!

This year, each preserve will feature two smaller “tree cookies,” and they come with a tech twist! Each cookie will be adorned with a QR code, unlocking a world of fun wintery facts when scanned. Join us today as CCFPD brings in a sneak peek of these snowflakes, including one with a QR code.

The goal is to make the Snowflake Search not only enjoyable but also educational. The QR codes on the tree cookies will lead you to fascinating wintery facts, enhancing your outdoor experience with a touch of knowledge. It’s a fantastic way to connect with nature and learn something new along the way.

If you’re looking for a different kind of adventure, the StoryWalk for January and February features “Once Upon a Winter Day” by Liza Woodruff. It’s a great winter tale to read along your stroll through the scenic beauty of the preserves.