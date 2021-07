DeLand, Ill. (WCIA)

Jim Naylor, with Barnyard Treasures Auction Services, joins us with details on their upcoming auction.

























We are an Antique Auction company

We help people with estates, Retirement Downsizing and much more

Auction Friday July 16th

Barnyard Treasures Auction Services



217-649-0463

Business/Organization Address

200 North Highway Avenue DeLand Illinois 61839