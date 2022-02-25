Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s your first look at a couple of the acts set to perform at this year’s Red Hot Winter 2022!

Caitlin Peluffo, comedian

Originally hailing from San Francisco, CA, Caitlin Peluffo is a comedian currently living in Brooklyn, NY. After a brief six year stint in art school where she studied performative video art (no, really…that’s a thing) she has expanded her talents to the stage. Peluffo has opened for comedians like Maria Bamford, Gilbert Gottfried, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, and the late Kevin Meany. She’s been featured everywhere from New York Comedy Club in the Big Apple to clubs nationwide talking about how she came to be such a lovable loose cannon.

She co-produces a monthly comedy show in Brooklyn with Emily Winter at Precious Metal Bar called Karen. She also recently participated in The Breakout Artist Series for Carolines on Broadway.

Vladik Miagkostoupov, juggler extraordinaire

Vladik started juggling at 6 years old, at only 9 years old he already started performing professionally on stage. Since then he has worked in over 30 countries including in famous shows like “Lido” in Paris and “Cirque Du Soleil” around the World. Vladik combines a unique blend of acrobatics, contemporary dance and juggling. He has won numerous awards in many competitions and circus festivals worldwide.

Learn more about this year’s event on their Facebook event page HERE.