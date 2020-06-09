Sloppy Joe Zucchini Boats with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back in the virtual CI Kitchen making a twist on Sloppy Joe’s!

Sloppy Joe Zucchini Boats

Ingredients

1 lb Ground Turkey

2 T Olive Oil

1/2 C Red Onions- Minced or Run Through the Food Processor

1/2 C Bell Pepper- Minced or Run Through the Food Processor

1/2 C Carrots- Minced or Run Through the Food Processor

3 T Montreal or Canadian Steak Seasoning

3 T Brown Sugar

2 T Worcheshire Sauce

1 – 1 1/3 C Tomato Sauce

4 Zucchinis- Sliced in halve and the insides scraped out

1 C Shredded Cheese

In a large skillet, cook turkey, onions, bell peppers and carrots in the olive oil until it is cooked through and drain if necessary.

Return turkey and veggies to skillet and add steak seasoning, brown sugar, worcheshire and tomato sauce. Simmer until thick. Taste as needed to adjust the seasoning.

Once sloppy joe mix is done, scoop it into zucchini boats and cook for 15 minutes at 350. Remove and top with shredded cheese and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

